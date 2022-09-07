PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.18.

NYSE PPG opened at $123.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.99. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $3,822,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 275,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 20.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

