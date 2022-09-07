Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Increased to $276.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $276.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CASY. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.22.

Shares of CASY opened at $215.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $222.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.00.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

