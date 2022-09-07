Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.34

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.34 and traded as high as $23.37. Powell Industries shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 28,041 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on POWL shares. Sidoti cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Powell Industries Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $269.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34.
Powell Industries Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Powell Industries (POWL)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.