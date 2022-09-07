Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.17

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as high as $3.46. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 882,851 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

In related news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. purchased 1,639,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,435,739 shares in the company, valued at $83,679,003.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,896 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 38.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 8.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

