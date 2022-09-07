Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Trading Down 4.5%

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.76. 17,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 61,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

CARE has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of C$182.19 million and a PE ratio of 7.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.07.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

