Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.63

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.63 and traded as high as $28.95. Renren shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 27,949 shares traded.

Renren Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63.

Institutional Trading of Renren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Renren by 1,034.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Renren by 12,608.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Renren by 37,033.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Renren by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

