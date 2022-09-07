SATS (OTC:SPASF) Trading 8% Higher

SATS Ltd. (OTC:SPASF – Get Rating) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 2.97 and last traded at 2.97. 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 6,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.75.

SATS Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 2.75.

SATS Company Profile

SATS Ltd., an investment holding company, provides gateway services and food solutions in Singapore, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food Solutions, Gateway Services, and Others. The Food Solutions segment offers inflight and institutional catering; food processing, distribution services, and airline laundry services.

