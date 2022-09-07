Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.13.

Ambarella stock opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.97. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,084,000 after buying an additional 56,106 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

