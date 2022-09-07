Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAVVF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Advantage Energy stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.79. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

