Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.28% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.