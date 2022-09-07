Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.42.

A number of analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,264,000 after buying an additional 380,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after buying an additional 1,100,701 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,150,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,053,000 after buying an additional 766,544 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 273.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after buying an additional 2,341,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,000,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after buying an additional 352,462 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Stock Performance

About Playtika

PLTK opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30. Playtika has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $30.00.

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

