Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGRE. Mizuho cut their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

NYSE PGRE opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 350.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

