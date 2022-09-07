Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $230.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.20.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $168.27 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.14.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

