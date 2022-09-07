PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Cowen

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PVH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.53.

PVH opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PVH by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PVH by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in PVH by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

