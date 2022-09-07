Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €45.00 ($45.92) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

