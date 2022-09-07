Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Cowen

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Benchmark lowered their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Snap from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.03.

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Snap has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,008,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 434,853 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Snap by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,846,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after buying an additional 88,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 159,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

