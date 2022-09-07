Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

GROY has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty Stock Down 2.2 %

GROY stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $190.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.