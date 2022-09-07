Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1,500.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,222.71 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,082.78 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,249.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,290.59.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

