Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.42.

Shares of ATD opened at C$58.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

