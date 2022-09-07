OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OpGen to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
OpGen Stock Performance
Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.21% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.
About OpGen
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
