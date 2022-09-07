Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.32.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciena has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,310 shares of company stock worth $1,465,834. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,436,000 after buying an additional 392,550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ciena by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after buying an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ciena by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ciena by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,314,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,125,000 after purchasing an additional 492,835 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.