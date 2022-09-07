Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Stock Performance

NASDAQ XENT opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth about $5,455,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 232,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 52,428 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.