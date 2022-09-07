Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 8.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
