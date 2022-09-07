Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

