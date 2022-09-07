Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $103.02 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 936.54 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

