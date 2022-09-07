Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.59.

NYSE:KO opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

