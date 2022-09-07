Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for ChargePoint in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for ChargePoint’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.71%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ChargePoint Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHPT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,055.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,055.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock worth $28,874,024. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

