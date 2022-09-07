Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €28.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 0.4 %

DTE stock opened at €18.83 ($19.21) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €18.84 and a 200-day moving average of €17.90. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($18.50).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

