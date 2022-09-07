FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pernod Ricard SA Lifted by Analyst (OTC:PRNDY)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pernod Ricard in a research report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Pernod Ricard’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pernod Ricard’s FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pernod Ricard to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Down 0.8 %

Pernod Ricard Dividend Announcement

PRNDY stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $34.93 and a one year high of $49.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.2464 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

