Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.57. Approximately 505,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 176,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

RBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Rubellite Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$15.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

