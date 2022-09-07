Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Trading Down 0.2%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 5,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 7,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

AYASF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

