FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.19. Approximately 22,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 30,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $543,000.

