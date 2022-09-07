Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 96,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 222,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tailwind Two Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,379,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 879,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 498.8% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 806,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 671,762 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 744,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 278,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

