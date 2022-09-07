Medaro Mining (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.22 and last traded at 0.21. 175,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 148,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.21.

Medaro Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.40.

Medaro Mining Company Profile



Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

