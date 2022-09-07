BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Trading Down 0%

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.94 and last traded at $48.94. Approximately 1,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.11% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

