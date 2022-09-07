Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 1,219,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 587,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

