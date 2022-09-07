Blue Safari Group Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSGAU – Get Rating) were down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

