Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGFY. TheStreet raised Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Signify Health from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.17.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Stock Performance

Shares of SGFY opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.71. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Signify Health will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Signify Health by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Signify Health by 91.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 41,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Signify Health by 28.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,583 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Signify Health during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signify Health

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.