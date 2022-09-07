Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has 23.10 target price on the stock.

Breville Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BVILF opened at 14.49 on Tuesday. Breville Group has a 1-year low of 12.05 and a 1-year high of 14.49.

Get Breville Group alerts:

About Breville Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.