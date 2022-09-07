Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has 23.10 target price on the stock.
Breville Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BVILF opened at 14.49 on Tuesday. Breville Group has a 1-year low of 12.05 and a 1-year high of 14.49.
About Breville Group
