OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms have commented on OPRX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo bought 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $163,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Paul Lang purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,957. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 10,700 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $163,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,493.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $469,782 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $275.18 million, a P/E ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 0.81.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

