BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTGOF. HSBC upgraded shares of BT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BT Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.43.

BT Group Stock Performance

Shares of BTGOF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. BT Group has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

