StockNews.com Downgrades CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $765.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.79.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

