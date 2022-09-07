Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cerner Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.15. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Cerner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

