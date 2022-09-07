Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Bumble stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -605.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $61.05.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $30,879,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

