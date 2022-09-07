Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.36.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Bumble stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -605.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $61.05.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $30,879,000.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
