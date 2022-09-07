Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.0 %

BUD stock opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $67.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.