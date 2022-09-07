Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.05. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.