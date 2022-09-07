Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.94.
Noah Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE:NOAH opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. Noah has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $907.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.