Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.94.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. Noah has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $907.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Noah in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Noah in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 83.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Noah by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 572.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

