GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. GEE Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

