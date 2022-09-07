Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $174.36 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.