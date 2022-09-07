BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.99. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 117.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

