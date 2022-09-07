Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 11.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 3,034.7% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 257.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Price Performance

OTLY stock opened at 2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is 3.73 and its 200-day moving average is 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.88. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 2.75 and a 1 year high of 18.55.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The business had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

